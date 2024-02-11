Section 144, Internet Ban Imposed In Parts Of Haryana Ahead Of Farmers' Protest March To Delhi

New Delhi: Haryana is facing more and more restrictions due to the farmers’ agitation. The Haryana government has banned internet services in seven districts of the state, namely Ambala, Jind, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Kaithal, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been enforced in Panchkula, which is close to Chandigarh. Panchkula DCP Sumer Singh Pratap said that there is a prohibition on holding rallies, protests, march pasts and carrying any kind of sticks, rods or weapons with pedestrians or tractor trolleys and other vehicles.

After the farmers’ organizations announced their march to Delhi on 13 February, the security has been tightened in the Punjab-Haryana border areas to stop them from reaching the national capital. The Punjab-Haryana borders have been sealed. The borders have been shut by barricades, boulders, sand-filled tippers and barbed wire.

Internet Suspension:

As per an official order, mobile internet services will be suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6 am on 11 February to 11.30 pm on 13 February.

Traffic advisory issued Along with sealing the border, a traffic advisory has also been released. The Haryana Police has issued a traffic advisory, anticipating possible traffic disruptions on the main routes of Punjab and Haryana. However, traffic will continue on all other routes in the state. The administration has appealed to the people not to go out unnecessarily during this time and to avoid travelling if possible.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Haryana, Mamta Singh, while giving information, said that to know the current situation of traffic, follow the social media platforms of Haryana Police- Twitter @police_haryana, @DGPHaryana or Facebook account Haryana Police. She also said that in any situation, they can contact on dial-112.

Section 144 imposed in Kurukshetra The administration has sealed the Haryana Punjab border in the village Tyukar of Pehowa. The Haryana administration has become alert due to the farmers’ march to Delhi on 13 February.

What Are The Farmers' Demands?

The farmers’ main demands are legal guarantee for MSP, implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations, agricultural loan waiver, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, justice for the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Many farmer organizations of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have warned of protest on this issue.