NewsIndia
NSA

Security breach at NSA Ajit Doval's residence; 3 CISF commandos DISMISSED from service

The punitive action was taken after a court of inquiry established by the CISF into the February 16 incident held the five officers guilty on various counts and recommended actions against them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 3 CISF commandos have been dismissed from service
  • They were part of the NSA's VVIP security team
  • The action was taken against them after a security breach at NSA's residence was found

Trending Photos

Security breach at NSA Ajit Doval's residence; 3 CISF commandos DISMISSED from service

New Delhi: Three CISF commandos have been dismissed from service and two senior officers of its VIP security unit transferred over a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval earlier this year, central government officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Doval is a 'Z plus' category protectee under the central VIP security list and the security cover is provided by the SSG unit of the CISF. The punitive actions have been taken after a court of inquiry established by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) into the February 16 incident held the five officers guilty on various counts and recommended actions against them.

The officials said while three commandos of the Special Security Group (SSG) have been dismissed from service, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) heading this VVIP security unit and his second-in-command, a senior commandant-rank officer, have been transferred.

The security breach took place at about 7:30 an on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to drive his car into the high-security house of Doval in central Delhi.

The three commandos, who have been dismissed, were present at the NSA's residence that day as part of the security detail. The man was intercepted outside the residence and was handed over to the Delhi Police.

Live Tv

NSAAjit Doval securitySecurity breachCISFCISF Commandos dismissedMHA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Kashmiri Pandits get freedom from fear?
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorists unhappy with changes in Kashmir
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chinese threat' 450 km away from Indian border!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech at Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: When will decisive battle against familism happen?
DNA Video
DNA: What are the side effects of family-based parties?