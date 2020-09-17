Security forces avert major tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, recover huge cache of explosives

The security forces on Thursday averted a major tragedy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir when they recovered huge cache of explosive materials.

Acting on a tipoff about the presence of terrorist of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation in Awantipora.

The search operation was conducted in the nursery area near forests of Gadikhal village. During the search of the said forest area, two explosive dumps were found which were concealed underground in two different 250 liters plastic tanks, according to a police statement.

A police official said, “In one plastic tank 416 high explosive gelatin sticks were kept concealed and have been recovered. In an another plastic tank 50 detonators were recovered. The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying/transporting.”

By virtue of this recovery security forces have been able to avert some major terror attack by means of explosive substances. This material could have been used for making IED’s. Although it was still in its raw form.

An FIR was filed under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Act in Awantipora Police Station and further investigation has been taken up.