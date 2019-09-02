Security forces foil trespassing attempt at Parliament, suspect detained

An attempt of trespassing has been foiled by the parliament security on Monday.

Sources told Zee Media that a suspect has been taken into custody by security forces. The suspect was carrying a knife. Sources added that the suspect is a supporter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Ram Rahim. The suspect had reached near Gate No 1 of Parliament building on a bike.

Delhi: A person has been detained while he was trying to enter the Parliament allegedly with a knife. He has been taken to Parliament police station. pic.twitter.com/rKforH5i5R — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

The suspect has been taken to Parliament Street police station where a team of senior police officers are currently questioning him.

The trespasser has been identified as Sagar and he is a resident of Delhi's Lakshmi Nagar. According to eyewitnesses, the man stopped his bike at Gate No 1 and tried to enter inside the Parliament premise with a knife in his hand. He was also shouting slogans in favour of Ram Rahim when security forces detained him and handed him over to Delhi Police.