NSCN-K(YA)

Security forces gun down NSCN-K (YA) cadre in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding

Security forces eliminated one insurgent, without any damage to own troops during the operation in Arunachal's Longding district.

Security forces gun down NSCN-K (YA) cadre in Arunachal Pradesh&#039;s Longding

LONGDING: In a joint operation, security forces launched an operation and eliminated one NSCN-K(YA) cadre in the general area Wakka, Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday (October 17) morning. 

As soon as the troops located the cadres and challenged them, the firing was initiated by insurgents. The troops retaliated as gunfire ensued a firefight between security forces and insurgents.

"In the ensuing firefight, security forces eliminated one insurgent, without damage to own troops or any civilians," said a release from the Indian Army. 

Security forces recovered one Lathode gun with three live rounds, .32 pistol with magazine and one round, and a Chinese hand grenade. The recovered items were handed over to Longding police for further investigation. 

"The conduct of the operation displays the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to laid down rules of engagement," added the release. 

Tags:
NSCN-K(YA)NSCN cadreNSCNArunachal PradeshLongding
