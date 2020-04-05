हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces kill nine terrorists in 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army said on Sunday (April 5) that a total of nine terrorists have been eliminated in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in the last 24 hours. According to army, the terrorists were killed in two separate operations. One soldier got martyred and two suffered serious injuries during the operation and were evacuated to 92 BH amidst heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. 

Indian Army said on Sunday (April 5) that a total of nine terrorists have been eliminated in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in the last 24 hours. According to army, the terrorists were killed in two separate operations. One soldier got martyred and two suffered serious injuries during the operation and were evacuated to 92 BH amidst heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. 

Five terrorists were killed on Sunday during an anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir. The terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LOC) by taking advantage of the bad weather.

On Saturday (April 4), four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounter ensued at Khur Batpora village near Damhal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday morning at 5.45 am.

The troops of the 18 battalion of CRPF, SOG of JKP and 9 Rashtriya Rifles were conducting a cordon and search operation in the area when they made contact with the terrorists affilated with Hizbul Mujahideen. 

After a brief encounter all four terrorists were killed. The terrorists had reportedly killing civilians over the last 12 days, four such killings took place in South Kashmir.

The police was successful in tracking them down and an operation was launched this morning by Police, Special Forces and the Army in which all four of them have been neutralized.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirterrorists Jammu and Kashmirterrorists Kashmir
