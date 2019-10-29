Security forces kill terrorist who allegedly shot dead a truck driver in J&K's Anantnag

A terrorist, who allegedly shot dead a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, was killed on Tuesday morning by security forces. On Monday evening, terrorists made the fatal attack on the truck driver in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara town of the district.

The operation between security forces and terrorists continued the entire night in the same area where the truck driver was killed. Security forces suspect that this terrorist killed the truck driver. According to sources, two other terrorists escaped from the operation location. The terrorist who was killed is a local and was identified by a truck driver.

This was the fourth such attack on a non-Kashmiri by terrorists in the south Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The truck driver has been identified as Narayan Dutt of Katra in Jammu. “Terrorists opened fire and killed a civilian in Kanelwan area of Bijbehara,” a police spokesperson had said.

According to police, the truck driver was waiting in Kanelwan area, which is 10 kilometres away from the Jammu-Srinagar highway, when the terrorists opened fire at him.

Earlier, truck drivers Sharif Khan and Ilyas from Rajasthan were shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. In another attack, the terrorists had killed an apple trader and injured his associate in an attack in Shopian. In Pulwama, a daily-wage worker from Chhattisgarh was also shot dead by terrorists.

Earlier on Monday, at least 19 people got injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. The grenade blast took place near Hotel Plaza at 4:15 pm. It is learnt that three people have sustained serious injuries, while the rest are in stable condition. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF reached the location and cordoned off the area.