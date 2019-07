The security forces on Thursday morning launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists.

A joint team of 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched the operation in native area of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo alias Mohammed Bin Qasim.

The forces started the operation in Beighpora village of Awantipora area of the district.