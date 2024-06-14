Security Forces Prepare to Counter Emerging Threat of Terrorism In J&K

Terrorism In Jammu & Kashmir: Director General of Police RR Swain said on Thursday, "A new security challenge has surfaced in the Jammu region, but security forces are ready to give a befitting reply to foreign terrorists." On the sidelines of a function, the DGP mentioned, "There is a plan and motive behind pushing foreign terrorists into the Jammu region, which has emerged as a new challenge to security forces."

"Terror handlers across the border have failed to recruit locals in Jammu and Kashmir. Now they are recruiting locals across the LoC and pushing them inside our territory to disrupt peace and kill people. Police and security agencies are ready to counter foreign terrorism in the Jammu region, and we will give them a befitting reply. When you have an enemy ready to kill people and create trouble, we also have to be ready to counter and bear some losses as well, he added."

The DGP highlighted that the Jammu region has difficult terrain, dense forests, streams, and tough mountains. "These foreigners are not in large numbers, but they are not operating under the law and can harm anybody. We will defeat them the way they were defeated after trying to set up a base in the Jammu region between 1995 and 2005."

He also issued a warning to over ground workers who support terrorists by providing them logistics, stating, "We are identifying those who support terrorists and they will be punished. In the last few days, the Jammu region has witnessed four terror incidents: a pilgrim bus was attacked in Reasi, civilians were attacked in Kathua, and forces were attacked in Bhaderwah and Doda," he continued. "A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister chaired a high-level security review meeting where the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was discussed. Earlier, LG Manoj Sinha chaired a Unified Command meeting in Srinagar where the new challenge of the presence of foreign terrorists in Jammu was discussed in detail and a counter-strategy was finalized."