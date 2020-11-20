Security tightened at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu after Nagrota encounter

KATRA: Security has been tightened near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra after the encounter in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday (Nov 19) in which four terrorists were neutralised.

Nagrota encounter:

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists were eliminated. According to sources, the four slain terrorists were linked to Pakistan-backed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The Nagrota encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am on Thursday during a routine check. "During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said. "These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," officials told ANI.

Terrorists wanted to destabilize DDC polls in J&K:

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone said that it was possible terrorists were planning a 'big attack' and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory. The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is 'unprecedented'.

"It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," Singh said.

