हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vaishno Devi

Security tightened at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu after Nagrota encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have beed up security near the shrine, a day after the Nagrota encounter in which four Jaish terrorists were neutralised by forces. 

Security tightened at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu after Nagrota encounter
File Photo

KATRA: Security has been tightened near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra after the encounter in Jammu's Nagrota on Thursday (Nov 19) in which four terrorists were neutralised. 

Nagrota encounter:

The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the early hours of Thursday near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district. The encounter lasted for three hours in which four terrorists were eliminated. According to sources, the four slain terrorists were linked to Pakistan-backed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). 

The Nagrota encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted at 5 am on Thursday during a routine check. "During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours," the IG said. "These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway," officials told ANI. 

Terrorists wanted to destabilize DDC polls in J&K:

Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone said that it was possible terrorists were planning a 'big attack' and targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory. The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

IG, Jammu Zone also informed that the kind of seizure from the encounter site is 'unprecedented'. 

"It's possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating," Singh said.

Live TV

Tags:
Vaishno DeviNagrota encounterJaish-e-Mohammad
Next
Story

Marathon 57-hour curfew in Ahmedabad from today, here's what will remain open

  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Zee Top 10: Watch Top 10 news stories of the day