Sedition case filed against school management in Karnataka's Bidar for anti-CAA play

Karnataka Police on Tuesday (January 28) filed a case of sedition against the management of a school in Bidar for staging a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The police said that the play against CAA and NRC was staged by some students of Shaheen School in Bidar on Republic Day (January 26). According to police, the play included derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police claimed that the students who participated in the play said that if anyone asks for documents for NRC then they should be hit with slippers. The police have reportedly questioned some students, who are minors, in connection with this matter.

The case of sedition has been filed against the president, management and another person of Shaheen school. The police took the action after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), registered a complaint claiming the play staged at the school was derogatory. The police has also booked the management of Shaheen School for "promoting enmity between different groups" under Sections 124(A) and 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code. No one has been arrested so far.