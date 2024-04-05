'See You Soon Outside...': Sisodia In 2nd Letter From Tihar Jail Day Before Bail Hearing

New Delhi: A day before his bail hearing, Jailed former Delhi minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia penned a letter addressing the people of Delhi. In his letter, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to the residents of his assembly constituency, Patparganj, for their support and care for his ailing wife. Sisodia's letter, which surfaced on Friday, draws a parallel between his current situation and the historical figures who were imprisoned during the freedom movement.

"See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all. In the last one year, I miss everyone. I remembered everyone in the last one year. Everyone worked together with honesty. Just like everyone fought at the time of independence, similarly, we are fighting for good education and schools. The dream of independence had come true even after British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education...," Sisodia wrote in the letter addressed to his constituents in Patparganj.

In his letter, Sisodia compares the BJP-led central government to the British Raj, stating that he is inspired by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. He emphasizes the importance of education and schools for the development of the country and expresses satisfaction with the 'education revolution' in Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

He underscored the pivotal role of quality education and institutions in the advancement of a nation. "To be a developed country, it is necessary to have good education and schools. I am happy that education revolution took place in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, reading the news of education revolution in Punjab gives me relief," he said.

Thanking people for taking care of his wife, Sisodia shared that she gets emotional while narrating about them. "My love for you has increased after being in jail. You took great care of my wife. Seema gets emotional while talking about all of you. All of you should take care of yourselves...," he wrote.

Sisodia, who is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation for his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case, is set to be produced for a bail hearing