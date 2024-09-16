Chandigarh: Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday condemned remarks made by Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Sikhs in the USA.

Bajwa said that it is deeply concerning that a minister, who draws a salary funded by taxpayers, fails to comprehend the constitutional values he is sworn to uphold.

"His derogatory remarks demonstrate not only a profound lack of education and understanding of parliamentary principles but also an appalling disregard for responsible public conduct," he said.

"It appears that Bittu has completely lost his sense of reason, and perhaps it would be prudent for him to seek professional psychiatric assistance. His inability to win public trust has long been evident, yet he continues to draw a ministerial salary. Perhaps those funds could be better utilised in addressing what seems to be a deeper mental affliction. Such a baseless accusation is not merely a lapse in judgement; it is a clear manifestation of a troubling disconnect between his speech and reasoning," Bajwa added.

The Congress leader, further urged the Government of India to take note and to ensure that those in positions of power, respect the dignity of the Constitution and the office they hold.

"Ravneet Singh Bittu's irresponsible comments are an affront to democracy and cannot be excused as mere lapses in judgement," Partap Singh Bajwa added.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed the Union Minister over his controversial remarks and said that his political career in the Congress was also a mess.

"We can only pity such people. His political career in Congress was also a mess. He used to praise Rahul Gandhi, and now, after resigning from Congress and joining the BJP, he is showing his loyalty to the BJP party," Dixit said.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar said, "Ravneet Bittu has just joined the BJP from the Congress party and he wants to prove that he follows the ideology of BJP and is anti-Rahul Gandhi. That's why he is making these kinds of absurd statements."

Launching a blistering attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Sunday that the former is not an Indian and is the country's number one terrorist whom the agencies should catch.

"Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian, he has spent most of his time outside. He does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in the wrong way. The people who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads, are in support of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the country's number 1 terrorist. The biggest enemy of the country whom the agencies should catch is Rahul Gandhi today," he said.

In another remark, Bittu said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to break a religion abroad, saying that wearing a kada, the turban is not allowed in India.

"The Gandhi family under a conspiracy raped our mothers and sisters in the streets. Bullets were fired at the Golden Temple. Thousands of innocent people were killed. Why are they teasing Sikhs? What do they want to do? He is speaking the language of terrorists like Pannun who are sitting abroad. I will speak the same when he is sitting in front of me in the parliament," he said.