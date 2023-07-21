Seema Haider Fallout! Rocket Launcher Attack On Hindu Temple In Pakistan, Dacoits Unleash Blind Firing in Sindh Province

In a shocking incident on Sunday, a group of dacoits launched an attack on a Hindu temple in the southern province of Sindh, Pakistan. The attackers used a rocket launcher to strike the small temple constructed by the local Hindu community in the Kashmore district of Sindh. They also fired indiscriminately around the homes of minority Hindu community members. In response, a police team led by Kashmore-Kandhkot's senior superintendent of police (SSP), Irfan Sammo, promptly arrived at the scene.

Police Response and Investigation

According to the police officer, the assailants fired rockets at the temple, which was open for the annual religious service organized by the Bagri community. He said, "The attack happened suddenly on Sunday. When the police team reached the spot, the attackers had already fled. We are conducting search operations in the area." The police estimate that around 8-9 armed individuals were involved in the attack. Dr. Suresh, a member of the Bagri community, stated that the rocket fired by the dacoits did not cause any damage or casualties. However, residents in the area are living in fear following the incident.

Threat to Pakistani Woman Seema

Recently, dacoits had threatened a Pakistani woman named Seema Haider Jakhraani, who resides in the Kashmore and Ghotki districts. She had left her country and come to India with her four children, leaving behind a Hindu man with whom she had developed a friendship and love while playing the online game PUBG in 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Seema, 30, and Sachin Meena, 22, in Rabupura area, Greater Noida, near Delhi, for allegedly illegally entering India without a visa. Sachin runs a grocery shop in the area. Sachin was also arrested for providing shelter to illegal immigrants. He was released recently.

Concerns Raised by Human Rights Commission

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its concerns about deteriorating law and order in the Kashmore and Ghotki districts, where around 30 members of the Hindu community were allegedly kidnapped by organized criminal gangs. The HRCP stated, "Moreover, we have received disturbing reports that these gangs have threatened to attack places of worship of the community using sophisticated weaponry." The commission has urged the Sindh Home Department to investigate the matter promptly. Karachi is home to several ancient Hindu temples, and Pakistan's largest minority community is located mainly in Sindh province, where they share culture, traditions, and language with their Muslim neighbors.