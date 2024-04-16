Seema Haider In Trouble, Noida Court Summons Pakistani 'Bhabhi' After First Husband Challenges Her Marriage With Sachin Meena

NEW DELHI: Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena, finds herself entangled in legal woes once again. Her first husband, Ghulam Haider, who is a Pakistani national, has lodged a petition in the Noida family court, contesting the validity of her marriage to Sachin Meena.

'Seema Haider-Sachn Meena's Marriage Illegal'

Ghulam Haider, residing in Karachi, Pakistan, has initiated legal action through an Indian attorney, challenging Seema's marital status and the religious conversion of their children. According to Haider's lawyer, Momin Malik, Seema failed to obtain a divorce from her first husband before marrying Sachin Meena, rendering their union legally questionable.

Seema Haider-Sachin Meena's Love Story

Seema Haider's journey into this legal quagmire began when she illegally entered India with her four minor children in May of last year. Her relationship with Sachin Meena, forged over the PUBG mobile game, culminated in a purported marriage ceremony in Kathmandu. Despite celebrating their first anniversary recently, the legitimacy of their union is under scrutiny.

Court's Summon For Seema Haider

The Noida family court has summoned Seema Haider to appear on May 27th to address the allegations raised by her first husband. Ansar Burney, a prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist, initially assisted Ghulam Haider in seeking custody of their children. Burney enlisted the services of Indian lawyer Ali Momin, empowering him with the legal authority to represent Haider's interests in Indian courts.

Seema Haider's case has garnered attention beyond national borders, with Burney emphasizing the prohibition of underage religious conversions under international law. Seema, in previous interviews, asserted her conversion to Hinduism and her reluctance to return to Pakistan, claiming her children had also embraced the Hindu faith.