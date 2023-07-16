Seema Haider: Pakistani Woman's Surprising Video Emerges - Have You Seen Yet?

Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, and Sachin, an Indian man, have become the talk of the town these days due to their extraordinary love story. Seema fled from Pakistan to Nepal with her four children and eventually arrived in India to be with her lover, Sachin. The internet is abuzz with discussions about their journey and the story of their love.

Viral Videos Show Unbelievable Chemistry

Several videos of Seema and Sachin have gone viral on social media, showcasing their remarkable chemistry. Seema Gulam Haider, an avid online gamer who played PUBG, fell in love with Sachin Meena from Greater Noida, India. To be with Sachin, she crossed multiple international borders "illegally." Moreover, she has embraced vegetarianism for Sachin's sake and is making relentless efforts to learn about Hindu traditions and customs.



Seema's Transformation and Cultural Adaptation

Ever since her arrival from Pakistan, Seema Haider has been profoundly influenced by Indian culture and lifestyle. She has not only adopted Hinduism but also given up her favorite non-vegetarian dishes like chicken biryani and meat and fish. The Pakistani "bhabhi" is making wholehearted attempts to embrace Indian culture and strives to assimilate herself into Indian society.

Observing Hindu Practices and Lifestyle

According to media reports, Seema Haider has embraced Hinduism and can be seen wearing a Radha-Radhe necklace. She greets guests by folding her hands, touches the feet of elders to seek blessings, and is often seen engrossed in prayer. Seema, who is 30 years old, mentioned that she has adopted a vegetarian lifestyle like Sachin's family and wishes to reside in India for the rest of her life.

A movie-like Love Story

The love story of this couple is extremely cinematic and captivating. They fell in love while playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) during the COVID-19 pandemic. They met in Nepal in March of this year and got married. Seema stated, "It was a long and arduous journey. I was quite scared. I first went from Karachi to Dubai, where we waited for 11 hours and couldn't sleep. After that, we traveled to Nepal before going to Pokhara, where I met Sachin."

Overcoming Challenges for Love

After their meeting in Nepal, Seema returned to Pakistan, while Sachin came back to India from Nepal. Upon reaching Pakistan, Seema sold a plot of land for 1.2 million Pakistani rupees and arranged flight tickets and Nepali visas for herself and her four children. In May, she traveled to Nepal via Dubai, spent some time in Pokhara, and then took a bus from Kathmandu to Delhi. On May 13, she arrived in Greater Noida with her children, where Sachin had arranged a rented accommodation for them without disclosing her Pakistani identity.