Seen many theatrics at UNGA: India on Pakistan PM Imran Khan's address

NEW YORK: Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's tough stand against terrorism, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin on Saturday said that New Delhi will continue to raise the issue of terrorism and expose Pakistan at every forum. The senior Indian diplomat made the statement just days ahead of PM Modi's address to the UN General Assembly session on September 27.

"Terrorism has and will be a major factor in India‘s foreign policy orientation, that is because it affects our people in ways which very few external influences do," said Syed Akbaruddin.

Launching a direct attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is set to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNGA Assembly session, Akbaruddin said that it is the right of every country to use the UNGA to attract the attention of global community but those who fail to follow the global norms are bound to face the consequences. Without taking names, Akbaruddin said that Pakistan will be reduced to footnotes in the path of history if it fails to check terrorism.

"I have seen many theatrics in the General Assembly, many people use their 30 minutes of global attention in the ways they want, people remember them for what they are. .If a country&a leader want to do that, they're free to do that.I have heard rants from different leaders, yet who remembers them? They are footnotes in path of history," Akbaruddin said.

Talking about PM Modi's visit to US and 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, he said, "There has been a consistent trajectory of boom in India-US relations. This is perhaps the fourth instance of meeting between PM Modi and President Trump this year. These are reflections of that boom and rapid growth of ties between India and US."