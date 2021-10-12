Selective behaviour is harmful to democracy: PM Narendra Modi, flays Opposition on NHRC Foundation Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 12) said that the freedom struggle is a big source of inspiration and values for human rights while addressing the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled dig at the Opposition and said that human rights are violated when an incident is seen through the "political spectacles" and this "selective behaviour" is harmful to the democracy.

Speaking at the 28th foundation day programme of the National Humans Rights Commission of India (NHRC), PM Modi said, "Some people see human rights violations in some incidents but not in other similar incidents. Human rights are violated when viewed via political spectacles. Selective behaviour is harmful to democracy. They attempt to harm the nation`s image through their selective behaviour."

He further said, "Human rights should not be only about rights, but also duties. The two should be discussed together, not separately. Other than awareness of their rights, each individual must abide by their duties."

Reiterating `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas`, the Prime Minister said that the Centre is going ahead with the goal of ensuring that everyone gets the benefits of the government schemes. "That is why we are going ahead with the goal of ensuring that everyone gets the benefits of all schemes," he added.

He further said, "For decades, Muslim women were demanding laws against Triple Talaq. We provided new rights to them by forming a law against Triple Talaq. Our government also freed Muslim women from the compulsion of `Mahram` during Haj."

According to the Prime Minister, India is now providing paid maternity leave of 26 weeks to career women. This is basically the protection of the rights of newborn children.

"For women safety, one-stop centres have been set up in over 700 districts, providing medical, police, mental counselling and legal help to them. Over 650 fast track courts have been set up, and for heinous crimes like rapes, provision of the death penalty has been introduced," he added.

Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of India) also attended the programme.

Highlighting the efforts of the government towards the welfare of the underprivileged people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that in the last seven years of the BJP-led government at the Centre provided 10 crore women toilets, and four crore houses now have access to electricity.

Shah said, "In the last seven years, about 60 crore underprivileged people have been taken care of through government schemes, they felt assured that there`s somebody for them. 10 crore women have been provided with toilets, about four crore houses provided access to electricity."

The Union Minister further said that the government led by the Prime Minister has ensured the protection of human rights of the 60 crores underprivileged population.

As per a release from the Prime Minister`s office, NHRC was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Commission takes cognizance of any form of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and in cases of violation of human rights, recommends to the public authorities for payment of compensation to the victims, other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

(With Agency Inputs)

