हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Self-help video on how to use an oxygen cylinder

Amid the raging second wave of the coronavirus, the hospitals are facing the biomedical oxygen crisis and are unable to provide it to the patients. 

Self-help video on how to use an oxygen cylinder
File photo

New Delhi: India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases that has also led to the lack of beds and a shortage of medical oxygen supply in several hospitals across the country. Amid the raging second wave of the coronavirus, the hospitals are facing the biomedical oxygen crisis and are unable to provide it to the patients. Many patients with mild and moderate symptoms who are seeing a dip in their oxygen levels are forced to stay at home and buy or rent an oxygen cylinder.

In view of this, here are the steps to use an oxygen cylinder at home:

Step 1: Check the oxygen level of the patient using an oximeter. If the oximeter shows a reading of 93-94, then there is no need for biomedical oxygen. If the saturation level is around 89 or 90, then make your patient lie on the belly as it is the prone position to increase the spO2 level. But if the spO2 level is less than 90, then the patient should be given oxygen immediately.

Step 2: Put the oxygen mask on the mouth of the patient and tighten it so that there is no leakage of oxygen. If nasal prong is present, then use that as it is more effective in supplying the oxygen. 

Step 3: See the reading on the oxygen cylinder and rotate the valve until the mark comes up to 5l/min. It means that 5-litre oxygen is being supplied to the patient per minute.

Step 4: Check the oxygen saturation level of the patient again using the oximeter. If the patient is able to maintain the normal spO2 of 93-94, then rotate the valve and lower the delivery of oxygen to a mark of 3l/min. Now the patient is being provided 3 litres of oxygen per minute. Observe for half an hour, check if the patient is able to maintain the normal spO2 level of 93-94. If the patient is able to maintain the normal oxygen saturation level, then the oxygen delivery can be stopped.

Be in constant touch with a doctor and get the patient admitted to a hospital if he/she is in a critical condition.

Watch the video below for more clarification: 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusBiomedical oxygenOxygen crisis
Next
Story

No shortage of oxygen in any govt or private hospital in Uttar Pradesh, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT31M50S

PM Modi's addresses the nation in 76th 'Mann Ki Baat'