Selja In The Running For Haryana CM? Congress Leader Expresses Confidence After Meeting Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Kumari Selja stated on Thursday that the decision regarding the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Haryana will be made by the party's high command, indicating that her name is likely to be among those under consideration. She is exhuming confidence after reportedly meeting with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

In an interview with ANI, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja expressed confidence in being considered a frontrunner for Haryana's chief ministerial position, citing her seniority and political experience.

"There will be some people in the consideration zone and I think Selja will be among them," she said, adding that the leadership would take factors like seniority and party work into account when making the decision.

"It is only for the high command to answer, and they will have to decide about the CM candidate... My commitment to the party has never been in question," Selja asserted.

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, who had been notably absent from the party's recent Haryana campaign while focusing on her Lok Sabha constituency, met with party leadership in Delhi on Thursday, which was the final day of campaigning for the Haryana Assembly election. This meeting comes amid reports suggesting her dissatisfaction with the management of party affairs in the state.

Selja further said, "I met Rahul Gandhi yesterday, not Sonia Gandhi... Elections are here, so discussions related to the polls, about the state – a lot of things are discussed."

Kumari Selja dismissed any speculation about her potential defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier in the election campaign, rumours were fueled indicating her departure from Congress, alleging that the party was not giving her the respect she deserved. “Selja will not go anywhere, why would Selja go? She added.

The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in Haryana, while Congress is seeking a return to power after a decade-long absence since 2014. Polling across the state's 90 constituencies is scheduled for October 5, with the results set to be announced on October 8.