Senco Gold & Diamonds Secures ‘Co-Powered By Partner’ Rights For ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025’

The stage is meticulously set to commemorate India's cinematic heritage as Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival prepares for its prestigious annual awards ceremony. The authorities have officially announced ‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’ as their 'Co-Powered By Partner’ for the 2025 Award Ceremony.

The highly anticipated Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will be held on February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, India. This prestigious ceremony will witness the presence of distinguished celebrities, luminaries from the film fraternity, government dignitaries, industry leaders and media personnel. The evening will be an opulent celebration of extraordinary accomplishments in cinema, saluting the unwavering dedication and hard work of 2024. DPIFF 2025 promises to serve as a grand convergence of the Indian Film Industry, the Indian Television Industry and the International Film Fraternity, all under one illustrious umbrella.

Suvankar Sen, Managing Director and CEO, Senco Gold Limited, quoted on the occasion, emphasising that, “We are immensely proud to be associated with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, a platform that celebrates the art and craftsmanship behind India’s cinematic legacy. Just as the world of cinema thrives on creativity, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence, at Senco Gold & Diamonds, we too honour the passion and craftsmanship of our artisans. This partnership is a tribute to the hard work and artistry that shapes not only our films but also our fine jewellery. Together, we celebrate the timeless traditions and innovations that unite our crafts and inspire future generations.”

The partnership symbolizes a shared zeal for honouring Indian craftsmanship whether through the art of filmmaking or the creation of exquisite jewellery.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, Government of India, commented on the association, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Senco Gold & Diamonds, a brand synonymous with timeless craftsmanship and brilliance. This esteemed association embodies our mutual commitment to not only recognizing but also celebrating India's vibrant cultural heritage, which encompasses both the cinematic arts and the intricate craft of jewellery design. By working together, we aspire to honour the extraordinary talents and time-honoured traditions that shape our rich legacy, fostering an appreciation for both our artistic expressions and our skilled artisans.”

Senco Gold & Diamonds, with its extensive presence across 16 Indian states and over 165 stores, is renowned for its exceptional jewellery designs, particularly the intricate artistry of the Bengali karigars. As a leader in the jewellery industry, Senco Gold & Diamonds has consistently blended tradition with innovation, a philosophy that aligns perfectly with DPIFF’s commitment to celebrating India’s cinematic heritage.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will feature the theme ‘A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema’. It will pay tribute to the universal acclaim Indian cinema has achieved, while recognizing its invaluable contributions to the cultural and artistic enrichment of global filmmaking. From legendary megastars to visionary filmmakers, every individual will be reverently celebrated beneath this emblem of unity and cinematic grandeur.

ABOUT SENCO GOLD & DIAMONDS

Senco Gold & Diamonds, a distinguished brand under Senco Gold Limited, has over 80 years of legacy in the jewellery sector. Founded in Kolkata in 1994 and transformed into a public limited company in 2007, Senco Gold is acclaimed for its masterful craftsmanship and innovative designs. With a presence of over 165 stores across 16 states, the company specializes in intricate bridal and lightweight jewellery, crafted by skilled Bengali karigars. Under Suvankar Sen’s leadership, which led to its listing on the NSE and BSE in 2023, Senco Gold seamlessly integrates traditional artistry with modern technology, providing an exceptional omni-channel experience.

For more information, visit: www.sencogoldanddiamonds.com

ABOUT DADASAHEB PHALKE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (DPIFF)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of the Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India’s only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

For more information on the association announcement visit: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBdJkNwNNPz/?igsh=Z21nN3l1YzBsaTRm

