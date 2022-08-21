New Delhi: After a former BJP Rajasthan MLA was caught on camera talking of killing five men over cow smuggling, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday (August 21, 2022) said the party must be sending the squad that 'felicitated' the 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano rape case from Gujarat to Rajasthan -- to garland the BJP leader.

“Send Bilkis rapist felicitation squad from Gujarat to Rajasthan to garland this new hero who’a boasting of killing 5 people,” said Moitra in a tweet.

The purported video of former BJP MLA went viral as he defended his stance that anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter will not be spared. “We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone,” he said.

In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, Ahuja can be seen saying that he has given a free hand to the workers to kill those who are behind cow slaughter. “We will get you acquitted, get you out on bail too,” he said in the video.

While sharing the clip, Moitra said, “This mustachioed BJP monster is boasting of lynching 5 people to death. If pure evil had a face this is it.”

Mahua Moitra further linked this incident with the recent ‘felicitation’ of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case who were allowed to walk free by the Gujarat government according to its remission policy. The 11 men were reportedly felicitated by the local VHP office.