BJP

Senior BJP leader and former MP from Gonda dies due to coronavirus

BJP's senior-most leaders and former Gonda MP Satya Dev Singh died on Wednesday night. 

Senior BJP leader and former MP from Gonda dies due to coronavirus

New Delhi: One of Bharatiya Janata Party's senior-most leaders and former Gonda MP Satya Dev Singh died on Wednesday night. 

Satya Dev Singh was admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital due to poor health where he breathed his last. He was the chairman of BJP's discipline committee.

Satya Dev Singh had been found to be COVID-19 positive a few days ago.

Satya Dev Singh was elected as a Member of Parliament from Gonda Lok Sabha constituency in 1977 on a Bharatiya Lok Dal ticket.

Subsequently, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Balrampur parliamentary seat as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1991 and 1996.

He was also the National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from 1980 to 1985. 

