Senior GJM leaders to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on November 3

In the backdrop of widespread protests against Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling hills, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leaders Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa to hold talks in Kolkata. The crucial meeting will be held on Tuesday (November 3) at 3 PM in Nabanna. During the meeting, CM Mamata and GJM leaders will hold discussions over the present prevailing situation in hills.

"Our party leadership was invited a week back for talks and how peace and tranquility can be maintained in the hills as well as to disscuss current political situation of North Bengal.Our President Shri Binoy Tamang and General secretary Shri Anit Thapa will attend the talks which was been initiated by the HCM, Mamata Banerjee.The meeting will take place at Nabanna at 3pm on November 3, 2020. Expected departure of our President Shri Binoy Tamang and General Secretary Shri Anit Thapa for Kolkata will be on November 2," said GJM spokesperson Keshav Raj Pokhrel.

It may be recalled that on October 21, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which was an an electoral ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), pulled out of the alliance. The announcement was made by GJM president Bimal Gurung at a press meet in Kolkata.

"We are walking out of NDA as BJP-led dispensation did not fulfil its promises. In 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, we will support Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and fight against BJP," Gurung had said.

Live TV

"We are in Kolkata and the party that we supported, we made them win the MP seat by helping BJP. Three terms we have helped them win. Our vision is to get Gorkhaland and whoever will support the Gorkhaland we will support the party," he added.