Senior Maha Minister Says Balasaheb Had 'No Role In Babri Demolition', Faces Heat

Days after stoking controversy in the State with his remarks that Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sainiks had no role in Babri Masjid demolition on December 6 1992, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that he will ring up Uddhav Thackeray to clarify his stand. The remarks of Patil, minister of higher and technical education in the Eknath Shinde government, came hours after former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded the resignation of CM Shinde and sought the ouster of Patil, for making derogatory remarks against his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I will be calling Uddhav Thackeray to clarify my stand over this issue. I have full respect for Balasaheb Thackeray in my heart and I can not disrespect him. No one can forget his contribution to saving Hindus during the Mumbai riots (in 1993)," Patil said during a press briefing here on Tuesday. "Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also called me up today morning and asked me to take a press conference to clarify my stand," Patil said. He said that those who were involved in the struggle were Hindus and they cannot be segregated as Shiv Sena workers or BJP men.

"The struggle for the Babri Masjid demolition was led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and everyone was working under their banner, so there was nothing like Shiv Sena, BJP or any other organisation. Everyone (present there while the mosque was being brought down) was a Hindu," he said. "My question was where was Sanjay Raut during demolition and that question still remains the same today," he added. The former Maharashtra BJP chief, while speaking to a regional news channel recently, said that Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena had no role in the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6 1992.

His remarks drew ire from the Shiv Sena (UBT) who demanded the minister`s resignation. However, on Monday, after Patil was asked about his remarks, he reiterated that the world knows that VHP and its sub wings Durga Vahini, and Bajrang Dal were leading the fight against the disputed structure. (ANI)