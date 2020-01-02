हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DP Tripathi

Senior NCP leader DP Tripathi dies at 67 after prolonged illness

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader DP Tripathi passed away on Thursday (January 2) after a prolonged illness. He was 67. 

Senior NCP leader DP Tripathi dies at 67 after prolonged illness
ANI Photo

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader DP Tripathi passed away on Thursday (January 2) after a prolonged illness. He was 67. 

NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed grief over Triparthi's demise and she was saddened to hear about Tripathi's death. Sule also offered her condolences to the late NCP leader's family.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri D.P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of NCP, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers with his family members. Heartfelt Condolences," Sule tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also expressed sadness over Tripathi's death and said that he was a very knowledgeable person.

Tripathi was born on January 6, 1954 in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur and he was once the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Tripathi later taught at Allahabad University as a professor of politics.

Tripathi was once a close aide of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi but he decided to leave the Congress after Sonia Gandhi was appointed the president of the party. He joined the NCP in 1999 and had served as the chief spokesman of NCP too. 

