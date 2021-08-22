हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manipur

Senior BJP leader La Ganesan appointed as Governor of Manipur

He will be the 17th Governor of Manipur, his tenure starting from August 23.

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former RSS Pracharak La Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Manipur on Sunday (August 22).

A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Ganesan is currently a member of BJP`s National Council. He has previously held several posts in BJP including General Secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP unit. Before that, he was an RSS Pracharak.

He will be the 17th Governor of Manipur, his tenure starting from August 23.

The Manipur Governor`s post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Najma Heptulla on August 10. Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad was given additional charge of the state.

ManipurManipur GovernorLa GanesanNajma HeptullaRSS
