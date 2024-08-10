Serial Killer Who Murdered 9 Women Out of 'Hate' With Horrific Modus Operandi Arrested in UP

It seems like a tale straight out from the pages of a crime novel. In Bareilly, a ‘woman-hating’ 35-year-old man went on a killing spree to murder 9 middle-aged women before he was arrested by police.

After 14 months of terror that gripped Bareilly, the police have finally apprehended Kuldeep Gangwar. The dangerous man is responsible for a string of brutal murders that has claimed the lives of nine middle-aged women. The murderer has been dubbed as a 'woman hater with a traumatized past'.

Consistent Modus Operandi

Kuldeep Gangwar, a resident of Nawabganj, had been preying on women in the Shahi-Sheeshgarh area. Gangwar had been following a chillingly consistent modus operandi. He would strangle his victims and discard their bodies in sugarcane fields. The police have confirmed his involvement in six of the murders and suspect him in the remaining three.

Why Kuldeep Targeted Women?

Kuldeep harbored deep-seated hatred toward women, stemming from his troubled past. Witnessing his mother being abused by his father, and later being abandoned by his wife, fueled his rage. This anger drove him to target women who were alone, often attempting to assault them before killing them in a fit of rage.

Gangwar’s hatred was specifically directed at women in the 45-55 age group, reflecting his resentment toward his stepmother, who is also around 50 years old. He avoided detection by abandoning any target if he felt noticed and carried out his crimes with a precision that baffled investigators for months.

Operation Talaash

SSP Anurag Arya, who led the extensive manhunt named ‘Operation Talaash,’ revealed the details of Gangwar’s capture. The investigation was launched after multiple reports of women being strangled with their sarees surfaced. Their bodies were discovered in secluded fields. Locals had noticed a lone stranger wandering from farm to farm, which eventually led the police to Gangwar.

The police’s operation was extensive, involving 22 teams, the installation of 600 additional CCTV cameras, and the analysis of footage from 1,500 cameras. The breakthrough came when sketches of the suspect were released, and Gangwar was identified. To avoid suspicion, officers dressed as villagers and observed his routine before making the arrest.

Now in custody, Kuldeep Gangwar faces charges under multiple sections of the IPC, including murder and attempted rape. The arrest brings some relief to the residents of Bareilly, who had been living in fear of the unknown killer. The investigation continues as police work to link him to other unsolved cases and bring closure to the families of the victims.