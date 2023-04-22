'Serious Law & Order Issue...': Dushyant Chautala 1st BJP Ally Criticise Atiq Ahmed Killing

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today termed Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's killing as a serious 'law and order issue' for Uttar Pradesh government. Chautala, whose Jannayak Janata Party is an ally in with BJP in Haryana government, said that firing in police custody is "quite a serious issue for law and order".

Chautala, who is the Deputy Chief Minister in Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, is first BJP ally to criticise the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

#WATCH | On the murder of Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf in police custody, Haryana Deputy CM & JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, who is a BJP ally, says, "The incident is quite a serious issue for law and order that firing happened amid police security. There should be a thorough enquiry" pic.twitter.com/QNEYQxEFeu — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Chautala, however, said that the Uttar Pradesh adminitration and Chief Minister Adityanath are the right authority to comment on the matter, and he is only sharing his personal opinion. He also said that Yogi Adityanath has already constituted a panel to probe the incident.