Servant confesses to killing 91-year-old former UN employee in south Delhi: Sources

In a shocking incident, the servant of a former United Nations employee reportedly confessed to killing him after kidnapping him from south Delhi's Greater Kailash.

Krishna Khosla had been kidnapped from his residence on Saturday night and his wife reported the crime the morning after. She had told Delhi Police that the domestic help had drugged him and her by offering them tea laced with sedatives. Khosla was reportedly put in a refrigerator before being taken out of the house.

A search operation was launched for the servant and he, along with four other accomplices, were eventually apprehended on Monday. According to sources, subsequent interrogation resulted in the servant confessing that he had strangulated Khosla and killed him. He also said that the body had been hidden somewhere between Noida and Greater Noida. Police have now launched a search operation to locate and retrieve the body. The vehicle - a rented tempo from Sangam Vihar - used to carry out the crime has also been seized, as has the refrigerator in which Khosla was first put in.

Zee News has learnt that Khosla was living with his wife in their GK residence and had two children, both in the United States.