Server malfunction leads to chaos at Kolkata airport, passengers vent ire on Twitter

Kolkata: Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport witnessed chaotic scenes on Monday after a server malfunction resulted in flights reportedly getting delayed.

News agency ANI reported that the main server at the airport went down at the airport and even the FIDS (Flight Information Display System) and cameras here were not operational. Airlines were reportedly ussuing tickets manually, leading to long lines and delays in flight departure.

Many passengers here took to Twitter to give vent to their frustration.

. @narendramodi we are stuck in Kolkata airport with all systems down... manual boarding pass being issued and 1000s of ppl waiting for last 2 hours. Ghar jaana hai modiji ??please didi ko boliye! #DeshModiKeSaath #ModiBarBar #KolkataAirport @jayantsinha pic.twitter.com/6hGBeS6ePD — Rolly Sitani (@rollysitani) May 13, 2019

At the time of publishing this report, there has been no word from authorities on the exact nature of the problem and the number of flights delayed as a result of it.