Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport

Server malfunction leads to chaos at Kolkata airport, passengers vent ire on Twitter

Passengers complained that there were long lines at the check-in counters while a number of flights had been delayed.

File photo

Kolkata: Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport witnessed chaotic scenes on Monday after a server malfunction resulted in flights reportedly getting delayed.

News agency ANI reported that the main server at the airport went down at the airport and even the FIDS (Flight Information Display System) and cameras here were not operational. Airlines were reportedly ussuing tickets manually, leading to long lines and delays in flight departure.

Many passengers here took to Twitter to give vent to their frustration.

 

 

 

 

At the time of publishing this report, there has been no word from authorities on the exact nature of the problem and the number of flights delayed as a result of it.

