Service Before Self: Indian Army pays tribute to 5 personnel martyred in Handwara

New Delhi: The Handwara operations, in which five security personnel including a Colonel were killed, highlight the commitment of the armed forces to secure lives of common people, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

In the operation, 21 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Ashutosh Sharma along with Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh lost their lives along with Sub Inspector Nazeer of Jammu Kashmir Police while trying to rescue hostages from terrorists.

"The operations highlight the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people. Commanding Officer leading from the front along with other personnel of the unit and J&K Police have laid down their lives, living up to the motto; Service Before Self," ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

He said the armed forces are proud of their courage as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. We salute these brave personnel and express our deep-felt condolences for the bereaved families, he said.

On Saturday (May 2), five army persons lost their lives during a gunbattle with terrorists that took place in a remote location in Handwara. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rakesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and a rifleman and sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi of Jammu and Kashmir Police were among those who were killed during the firefight. Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander from Pakistan, were also killed in the operation by security forces.