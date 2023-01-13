topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MOHAN BHAGWAT

Service should not be done for profit or reward, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

A common thread binds all humans and they do not discriminate against those whom they consider their own. This trait is called humanity, maintained Bhagwat.

Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said 'seva' or service instils belongingness among people and should be done without yearning for any profit.
  • He said compassion is love without any motive for profit.
  • Bhagwat said that tt is not that compassion is missing among animals, but the scope of compassion is all-pervasive in humans.

Trending Photos

Service should not be done for profit or reward, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said 'seva' or service instils belongingness among people and should be done without yearning for any profit or reward in return. He said compassion is love without any motive for profit. It is not that compassion is missing among animals, but the scope of compassion is all-pervasive in humans.

The RSS leader was speaking at a gathering of veterinary doctors here. One should not do "seva" to show off or for reward, it should be done selflessly from the heart, he said.

If a person is sad then 'seva' should be extended to him, Bhagwat said, appreciating the work of noted social worker Dr Vikas Amte, who has dedicated his life to caring for leprosy patients.

A common thread binds all humans and they do not discriminate against those whom they consider their own. This trait is called humanity, maintained Bhagwat.

Speaking at the event, Dr Amte expressed concern over the prevalence of leprosy in society and the tendency to look down upon people afflicted with the disease.

Even today, he said, 1.25 crore people are suffering from the infectious disease that mainly affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, mucosa of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes.

He said there are 119 laws that discriminate against people living with leprosy.

The Supreme Court had ordered to abolish these discriminatory laws but they still exist, said the noted social worker.

Dr Amte said the need for places like Anandwan, a community rehabilitation centre for leprosy patients in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, are not a sign of improved social health.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?