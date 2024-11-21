Seven people were killed and several others injured when a Patna-bound bus overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Thursday, police said. Officials said the accident took place near Gorhar Police Station when the bus attempted to take a turn 50 km from the district headquarter.

Police Confirm Casualties

"Seven deaths have been confirmed so far. We are also investigating the possibility that some passengers may still be trapped inside the overturned bus," said Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh, talking to PTI.

There were nearly 50 passengers inside the bus, which was travelling from Kolkata to Patna. Emergency services attended to the accident within an hour after its occurrence, and rescuers were already working with vigor to extricate the injured from the battered vehicle.

Several injured passengers were taken to neighboring hospitals. The number of injured is still unknown as rescuers and relief teams are working out their routines.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest the bus may have been speeding when it lost control on the turn.