हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Seven held in Mumbai for selling COVID-19 Remdesivir injections at higher cost

Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections being used in treatment of COVID-19 at a higher price, a police official said on Sunday.

Seven held in Mumbai for selling COVID-19 Remdesivir injections at higher cost

Mumbai: Seven persons have been arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections being used in treatment of COVID-19 at a higher price, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused were selling a vial of the injection for Rs 30,000, much higher than the MRP of Rs 5,400, he said.

Officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and crime branch also recovered stock of Remdesivir injection after raiding two places in the city on Saturday, he said.

"On a tip-off, an FDA official contacted a man for buying the injection over phone on Saturday. A decoy customer was sent at a meeting point in suburban Mulund to collect the vial. Two persons who had come to deliver the injection were picked up from the spot," the crime branch official said.

They are identified as Vikas Dubey and Rahul Gada.

On the basis of disclosure made by them, police arrested five men from Delfa Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturing unit based in suburban Ghatkopar, he said.

They are identified as Bhavesh Shah, Ashish Kanojiya, Ritesh Thombre, Gurvinder Singh and Sudhir Pujari, the official said.

All the accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the FDA Act, he added.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

5-year-old girl raped by 3 boys in Rajasthan's Baran village
  • 10,77,618Confirmed
  • 26,816Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M16S

Special Show: 'Swadeshi Rasoi' of Ladakh