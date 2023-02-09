Seven Workers die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning oil Tank in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): As many as seven labourers reportedly died due to suffocation while they were engaged in the removal of oil sludge in an edible oil tanker on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh`s Kakinada district. Officials immediately rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. The incident sent shock waves to the village. According to the officials, the incident occurred during the early hours today in the Ambati Oil Factory of G. Ragampeta village under Peddapuram police limits when the workers had entered a 24-feet deep oil tanker one by one to clean it and suffocated to death. Five of the deceased belonged to Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district while two others were from Pulimeru village of the same mandal, officials added. The officials informed us that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and said that the government should immediately pay compensation to the families of the deceased.

"The news of the death of seven workers in an accident at the Ambati Oil Factory in Kakinada district is shocking. The government should immediately pay compensation to the families of the deceased," Naidu tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh | Several workers hospitalised after inhaling gas while cleaning tankers of an edible oil manufacturing company in Ragampeta village.



More details awaited pic.twitter.com/MKB2e4XVgE — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

BJP state president Somu Veerraju also condemned the incident and said that the government has failed in taking safety measures in industries. He demanded the government should focus on industrial safety and take immediate measures to prevent industrial mishaps.

The government announced Rs.25 lakhs exgratia to the families of the victims and talks are being held with the management for further compensation.