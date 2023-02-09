topStoriesenglish2571440
NewsIndia
KAKINADA WORKERS DEATH

Seven Workers die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning oil Tank in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

The incident sent shock waves to the village. According to the officials, the incident occurred during the early hours today in the Ambati Oil Factory of G. Ragampeta village under Peddapuram police limits when the workers had entered a 24-feet deep oil tanker one by one to clean it and suffocated to death.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 03:38 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Seven labourers reportedly died due to suffocation while cleaning oil tanker
  • The incident occurred during the early hours today in Kakinada distt
  • Officials immediately rushed to the spot and took up the investigation

Trending Photos

Seven Workers die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning oil Tank in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): As many as seven labourers reportedly died due to suffocation while they were engaged in the removal of oil sludge in an edible oil tanker on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh`s Kakinada district. Officials immediately rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. The incident sent shock waves to the village. According to the officials, the incident occurred during the early hours today in the Ambati Oil Factory of G. Ragampeta village under Peddapuram police limits when the workers had entered a 24-feet deep oil tanker one by one to clean it and suffocated to death.  Five of the deceased belonged to Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district while two others were from Pulimeru village of the same mandal, officials added. The officials informed us that further investigation is underway.

 Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident and said that the government should immediately pay compensation to the families of the deceased.

Also Read: Visakhapatnam Will be New Capital of Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

"The news of the death of seven workers in an accident at the Ambati Oil Factory in Kakinada district is shocking. The government should immediately pay compensation to the families of the deceased," Naidu tweeted. 

BJP state president Somu Veerraju also condemned the incident and said that the government has failed in taking safety measures in industries. He demanded the government should focus on industrial safety and take immediate measures to prevent industrial mishaps. 

The government announced Rs.25 lakhs exgratia to the families of the victims and talks are being held with the management for further compensation.

Live Tv

Kakinada workers deathAndhra Pradeshtoxic gasPaderuAlluri Sitaramaraju district

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?