POCSO

Seven-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

Seven-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Alwar
Image for representational use only

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Niranjan Kumar, abducted the seven-year-old girl from her house on Wednesday night while she was sleeping in the verandah, they said.

He took her to a secluded place and raped her, according to a complaint lodged by the girl's family.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and he was arrested, Alwar SP Anil Paris Deshmukh said.

The medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was raped, he said, adding that further investigation was underway. 

