Seven-year-old Hyderabad boy battling cancer has one wish, to meet Dubai's Crown Prince

Seven-year-old Mohammed Abdullah Hussain from Hyderabad has just one wish, to meet Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, WION reported.

When asked why he wants to meet with the Prince, Mohammed said, "I like His Highness Sheikh Hamdan because he is cool, adventurous and kind. I want to meet his pets and want to see his clothes. He is good and always helps people. He is an all-rounder. He is first in all activities. He is intelligent, smart and a genius."

Watch | A seven-year old' wish to meet the Crown Prince of #Dubai Abdullah Hussain from Hyderabad is suffering from third stage cancer and wants to meet his role model, @HamdanMohammed pic.twitter.com/Ll3W4OaYFt — WION (@WIONews) March 2, 2020

Mohammed is battling stage three cancer, and his parents are desperate to fulfil his desire. His mother said: "He is very fond of Sheikh Hamdan and his activities like horse riding and sky diving. My boy watches his videos day and night. His only wish is to meet Fazza, who is also a poet. He keeps saying that he wants to meet him and be generous like him."

Mohammed does not know about the seriousness of his condition, he had to stop going to school as he was unable to sit up for long.

His father hoped that the crown prince could spare time to meet them. "He would be very thankful to him, we know he is very generous to underprivileged. This would be again a new thing for us as well as for the kid. It would add energy to the child and it will give us faith in his charity work. Maybe we can go and meet him," he said.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is popularly known as Fazza, is very active on social media platforms where he regularly posts about his adventures and travels across the globe. He is also a nature lover and posts videos that show him bonding with animals or rescuing them.