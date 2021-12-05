Several civilians, jawan killed during counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland, probe ordered

New Delhi: Several civilians and a soldier were killed near the Nagaland border after a counter-insurgency operation went awry, reports said on Sunday (December 5, 2021). Appealing for calm, state's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that a Special Investigation Team will probe the matter.

According to the latest reports, the incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening. The vehicle was then allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

"An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity," a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The Indian Army's HQ 3 Corps has also issued a statement on the incident and said, "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted."

"The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law. The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the statement added.

Chief Minister Rio has said that justice will be delivered as per the law of the land.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Rio said, "The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

Meanwhile, Shah has said that he is 'anguished' over the 'unfortunate incident' and has expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.

"A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

