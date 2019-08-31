Several Godhra locals stuck in Pakistan brought back to India from Wagah Border

New Delhi: Several Indians, out of the 80 people from Gujarat's Godhra district who got stranded in Pakistan due to the suspension of train and bus services between India and Pakistan, were brought to Wagah border on Saturday.

Some local social service social workers helped the stranded Indians to reach the Wagah border. All the trains and bus services plying between India and Pakistan were suspended after Pakistan decided to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, following India's move to revoke Article 370, and Article 35A which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This led to around 80 Godhra locals getting stuck in Pakistan.

Upon reaching the Wagah border, the group of Indians completed their legal formalities and then entered the Indian side of the International Border (IB) on foot.

Samjhauta Express, bi-weekly train between Delhi via Attari border to Lahore in Pakistan running since 1976 after the Shimla Agreement between the two countries was signed, was suspended by Pakistan after it downgraded diplomatic ties.

Pakistan had also suspended the Delhi-Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' (friendship) bus service after India's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

India has maintained that matters related to Kashmir was an internal concern of India while several world powers have back India on its stance reiterating that India's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status was an internal matter to the country and any issued between New Delhi and Islamabad need to be sorted bilaterally.