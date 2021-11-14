हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Visakhapatnam

Several parts in Visakhapatnam witness mild tremors, local residents report explosion-like sound

The police informed that no casualties have been reported.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Several parts of Visakhapatnam reported mild tremors on Sunday morning and the National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter Scale caused the tremors.

Tremors were reported from Peda Waltair, Akkayyapalem, Sagar Nagar, MVP Colony, One Town, Kancharapalem, and other localities in and around Visakhapatnam.

The tremors began at 7.13 a.m. and lasted for around two minutes, local officials said.

People scurried out in panic from their homes. Residents of high-rise apartments could be seen pacing anxiously outside their homes.

A local resident said that they heard a big noise resembling an explosion, and rushed out of their homes.

Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has advised people to take precautionary steps to avoid casualties.

"In case of any earthquake like experience, come out of houses and stay in open safe spaces. Don`t panic, Be Safe," GVMC tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far, said police.

