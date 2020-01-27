Several top lawyers received money from PFI in Hadiya case: Sources

New Delhi: A few top lawyers received money from radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in Hadiya case, sources told Zee News. According to sources, Rs 92 lakh was transferred into the bank account of these noted lawyers from the said outfit.

The NIA investigations had revealed that Akhila Ashokan, the daughter of Ashokan KM, was a target of PFI activists and Sathya Sarini and was converted to Islam and became Hadiya. She married Shafin Jahan, a PFI activist.

(Markazul Hidaya) Sathya Sarani Educational and Charitable Trust, Manjeri, Kerala, a PFI centre for religious learning which imparts religious lessons to Islam converts, was raided several times by several agencies. It has been suspected of involvement in conversions and has even been linked to ISIS. The Hadiya matter went up to the Supreme Court in the case "Shafin Jahan Vs Ashokan KM & Ors."