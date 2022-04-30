हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
covid vaccine

Several vials of Covid vaccine found in garbage dump in UP’s Kannauj, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered after several vials of Covishield vaccine were found in a garbage dump at a community health centre, reports PTI.

Several vials of Covid vaccine found in garbage dump in UP’s Kannauj, probe ordered
Reuters Photo

A probe has been ordered after several vials of Covishield vaccine were found in a garbage dump at a community health centre here, officials said on Saturday. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district, Dr Vinod Kumar termed the "wastage of vaccine' a 'serious matter'.

"An investigation will be ordered and action will be taken against those found guilty," said Kumar.

CHC superintendent Dr Mahendra Bhan Singh said a single vial of Covishied contains 10 doses.

According to the rule, a vial of Covishield is opened only when 10 patients are available to take the dose.

"Sometimes if the vial has been opened, and fewer people are present as others didn't turn up within a few hours, that vial is kept aside."

Meanwhile, some local residents alleged that despite not taking the second dose of the vaccine, they have been receiving messages on their mobile phone that the second jab has been administered to them.

Nirmal Yadav and Vimal Kumar of Tilpai village said they have received messages on their mobile phones that they have taken their second dose.

"But in reality we are yet to receive the second dose of the Covishield vaccine," they said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
covid vaccinecorona vaccineUPCOVISHIELDChief Medical Officer
Next
Story

With strengthening BJP on agenda, Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit to West Bengal on May 4

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Letter from the country's officials to PM Modi