Severe Cold Wave Hits Kashmir And Ladakh, Temperatures Drop to 4 Degrees Celsius

Kashmir and Ladakh are not getting any relief from the cold. After the night, the day temperature is also experiencing a significant drop. Meteorological Department officials said the cold wave is likely to continue in both valleys until December 26.

Shopian district in South Kashmir was the coldest area of the valley, with a minimum temperature recorded at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Zojila was recorded at minus 24.0 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the summer capital, Srinagar, was recorded at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. In Gulmarg, the famous tourist destination of the valley, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Pahalgam was minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg recorded a minimum of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.

In Qazigund, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures in the south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Anantnag, and Kulgam were recorded at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, minus 6.1 degrees Celsius, and minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Leh district of the Ladakh Union Territory was recorded at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius, in Kargil district at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius, and in Drass at minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.

According to a Met official, the valley will remain cloudy on December 23, with light snowfall likely in the hilly areas. The weather is expected to remain generally dry from December 24 to 26. Light rain is likely in the plains of Jammu on December 27 and 28, while light snowfall is expected in the hilly areas of Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal.

People are facing difficulties due to the cold, with water in some parts of the famous Dal Lake freezing. Icy winds and severe thunderstorms are making life even more challenging for the people. Due to the dust storm, visibility has drastically reduced, and the pace of life has come to a halt.