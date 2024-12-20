Severe Cold Wave Hits Kashmir and Ladakh: Temperatures Plunge to Minus 24°C

Temperatures in Kashmir and Ladakh have plunged further as a severe cold wave grips the region. Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season, with the mercury dipping to minus 6.2°C. Shopian saw an even harsher dip, with the temperature plummeting to minus 10°C, while Zojila registered a chilling minus 24°C.

The temperature continues to drop with each passing day in both Kashmir and Ladakh. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) confirmed that Srinagar experienced its coldest night so far this season, while the impact of the severe cold wave has intensified.

The minimum temperature has dropped several degrees below zero.

A thick layer of fog engulfed several areas of Srinagar, with the minimum temperature recorded at minus 6.3°C. The night temperature across Kashmir was five degrees below normal.

The IMD attributes this extreme cold to the effects of La Nina, which has led to the freezing of many water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake. In addition, water pipelines, taps, rivers, and streams in several areas have frozen due to the intense cold.

Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in South Kashmir, recorded a temperature of minus 8.2°C, two degrees below zero. Gulmarg, known for its ski resorts, saw a temperature of minus 6°C.

Shopian was the coldest area in the valley, with temperatures plummeting to minus 10°C. Qazigund recorded minus 7.6°C, Kupwara saw minus 6.5°C, and Kokernag had a minimum temperature of minus 5.8°C.

Local residents are facing severe difficulties due to the extreme cold. Amir, a local resident, stated, “It’s getting tougher by the day. Our day starts only after 10 a.m. Water taps and pipes are frozen.

It takes us 30 minutes to clear the snow and start our car. We’ve never experienced such biting cold, especially before Chillai Kallan (the 40 days of harsh winter).”

The weather department has predicted that the cold wave will persist for the next two days, with temperatures possibly dropping even further. Snowfall is also expected in the mountainous regions. Across the valley, temperatures have not risen above zero.