New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Monday (May 9, 2022) informed that the severe cyclonic storm `Asani` is likely to recurve over the sea away from the coast, and would not cross Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal.

According to the latest data, the severe cyclonic storm is located around 450 and 500 km south of Visakhapatnam and Puri.

"This system is a severe cyclonic storm at the moment. It is moving in a northwest direction with a speed of around 21 to 25 km in the last 12 hours. This will continue to move. It is moving towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," Jenamani said, adding that from tomorrow onwards, it will recurve.

The Met Office has predicted heavy to very heavy isolated rainfall from May 10-11. "It will recurve north-northeast away from the coast. So, only under its impact, we have predicted heavy to very heavy isolated rainfall. The cyclone is not crossing Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, or West Bengal. It is recurving over the sea away from the coast," he said.

Coastal Odisha to receive heavy rainfall

Some coastal districts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy rainfall from May 10 onwards under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm. On Monday, Senior Scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das said that in the past hours, Cyclone Asani has moved nearly in the west-northwestwards direction with a speed of 25 kmph, and is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm.

"We are expecting that it will be further weakened into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 48 hours and continue to move in the northwest direction till May 10 over west-central adjoining northwest of North Andhra and Odisha coast. Light to moderate rainfall will also continue over districts of coastal Odisha," Das said.

Parts of Andhra to see heavy rains

Owing to the severe cyclonic storm, several parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rains accompanied by squally winds. The weather department said that Asani is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

The IMD has forecast rainfall at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from Tuesday evening.

Bihar sees a dip in temperature as Asani intensifies

Bihar residents received a much await relief from heatwave conditions as the super cyclone Asani intensifies. According to the weather department, the temperature has dipped by at least 10 degrees Celsius in almost all the districts.

The maximum temperature in Patna was recorded 29 degrees Celsius on Monday. The super cyclone Asani is expected to reach Bihar on May 11 to 12.

Its major effect will be visible in eastern districts like Bhagalpur, Banka, Lakhisarai, Purnea Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and southern districts like Nawada, Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas, etc. The cyclone effect will also be visible in the central part of Bihar like Patna, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Arwal, Vaishali, Begusarai, etc. The cyclone will slow down while reaching Bihar.

(With agency inputs)