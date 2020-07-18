Sex racketeer Sonu Punjaban attempts suicide in Delhi's Tihar Jail, admitted to hospital

New Delhi: Notorious human trafficker Sonu Punjaban alias Geeta Arora, who was convicted in a case of kidnapping, human trafficking, and prostitution by Delhi court, attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Sonu, who was lodged at Delhi's Tihar jail, was immediately rushed to Deen Dayal Hospital after her condition worsened. According to doctors, she is said to be out of danger now.

Sonu Punjaban, notorious for running flesh trade in the national capital, was convicted, along with her associate Sandeep Bedwal, in a case of kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution. The quantum of the sentence is yet to be pronounced.

Sonu Punjaban was convicted under various charges dealing with kidnapping, etc of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant Sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act dealing with prostitution. On the other hand, Sandeep Bedwal was convicted under several sections of the IPC, including rape and kidnapping.

According to the police, the girl fell in love with Sandeep, who took her to a house in Laxmi Nagar on the pretext of marriage and raped her in September 2009. He sold the victim, who was 12 years old at the time, to one Seema Aunty.Seema Aunty forced the victim into prostitution and gave her drugs injection, police said based on the statement of the minor girl and added that she was sold several times and once to convict Sonu Punjaban.

Sonu Punjaban used her for prostitution. Before sending her to customers, she used to administer drugs such as proxyvon and alprex tablets and also injected drugs to the victim so that the body of the victim became tight and more suitable for prostitution, the police said.

The victim had come to Najafgarh police station on February 9, 2014, and after counselling, her statement was recorded by the police, wherein she narrated her ordeal.