The Congress-led Karnataka government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into a sex scandal allegedly involving sitting Hassan MP and JD-S candidate Prajwal Revanna. Revanna is the grandson of JD-S leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. His father, H.D. Revanna, is an MLA from Hassan's Holenarasipur constituency. On April 26, votes were cast for the Hassan parliamentary seat. The development is likely to spark a major controversy in the state ahead of the second leg of the Lok Sabha elections on the remaining 14 seats, which are scheduled for May 7.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Saturday that the alleged obscene video clips are being circulated in Hassan district. It is clear that atrocities against women have occurred. The SIT was formed following a letter from the Karnataka Women's Commission chief to the state government, according to the Chief Minister.

He also stated that police had informed him that Prajwal Revanna had travelled to a foreign country.

Prajwal Revanna is accused of harassing and sexually abusing thousands of women, as well as recording the incidents. The alleged videos surfaced shortly before the polls and sparked a debate. Prajwal Revanna had categorically denied his involvement, claiming that the development was a conspiracy against him.

