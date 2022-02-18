SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami strongly condemns rape, murder of minor Sikh girl in Telangana's Hyderabad

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the rape and murder of a minor Sikh girl in Telangana's Hyderabad.

In a press statement issued from the SGPC office on Friday (February 18), Advocate Dhami said the heinous crime that took place in Telangana has shamed humanity.

"The Sikh girls are being targeted for the past some time but the governments have failed to prosecute accused people with exemplary punishments. Nothing can be more shameful for the country than this that a helpless and lonely girl was raped and murdered", said Advocate Dhami.

SGPC President Advocate Dhami has demanded from the government that accused people should not be spared at any cost and each culprit should be identified and given exemplary punishment.

"If such people are not punished then the morale of such deadly people in society will increase", said Dhami.

Notably, a Sikh girl was raped and murdered recently in Subhash Nagar, Jeedimelta, Quthbullapur area of Hyderabad in Telangana state.

SGPC President demanded immediate arrest of the accused people involved in this heinous crime against the member of a minority community.

