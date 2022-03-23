Shaheed Diwas 2022: Nation pays homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on Martyr's Day; holiday in Punjab today

NEW DELHI/ CHANDIGARH: Shaheed Diwas 2022 is being observed across the country on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) to pay homage to the legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who made supreme sacrifices for the motherland on this day in 1931.

March 23, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas or the Martyrs' Day, is observed every year on this day in remembrance of India's three young revolutionaries who were hanged to death in the Lahore Central Jail (now Pakistan) by the British Raj in 1931.

These three revolutionaries who fought against the tyrannical British Empire and laid down their lives for 'Mother India' are regarded as youth icons and remain extremely popular among the masses, especially the youths in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas on Twitter.

शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Holiday declared in Punjab on Shaheed Diwas

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. CM Mann made the announcement on the concluding day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session here on Tuesday.

Punjab assembly to have statues of Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh

The House also passed a resolution to install statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr B R Ambedkar and first Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

Announcing the holiday on the martyrdom day of the freedom fighters, Mann said earlier it was declared only in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to facilitate people from nearby areas to pay tributes at the martyr's memorial in Khatkar Kalan.

Now, the state government has decided to declare a holiday on this day across the state so as to enable the maximum number of people from across the state to pay their tributes to the great martyrs at Khatkar Kalan and Hussainiwala, said Mann.

"As an indebted nation, we can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the freedom of the country. Likewise, Dr B R Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre and post-independence era as the chief architect of the Indian constitution," said Mann.

Describing them as great leaders, Mann said they will always remain a source of inspiration for millions of people. Hailing Mann's proposal, Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa urged that the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh be also installed. Thereafter, the House passed a resolution on installing statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr B R Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha.

Launch of the anti-corruption helpline in Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had also announced the launch of an anti-corruption helpline in the state from March 23 - Shaheed Diwas. The helpline number will be "Bhagwant Mann's personal mobile number", his office said.

"On March 23, Shaheed Diwas I'll launch helpline that'll be my personal WhatsApp number. In Punjab, if someone demands a bribe from you, don't refuse, make a video/audio recording and send it to that number. My office will investigate & no culprit will be spared," Mann was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi govt's Armed Forces Preparatory School renamed after Bhagat Singh

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that an upcoming school of the city government to prepare students for the armed forces will be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The school will come upon a 14-acre campus at Jharoda Kalan with state-of-the-art facilities. It will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education, a government official said.

On the eve of Bhagat Singh's death anniversary, the chief minister said, "March 23 is the day of martyrdom of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. It was on this day in 1931 that our great freedom fighters -- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev -- were hanged to death by the British. All three sacrificed their lives for the country, to fight for the freedom of our people."

